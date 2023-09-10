Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

