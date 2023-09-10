Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,888 shares of company stock worth $8,792,647. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.19. The company had a trading volume of 825,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,345. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $232.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

