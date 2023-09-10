Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 835,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,123,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 794,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,078,000 after purchasing an additional 161,619 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.04. 3,561,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,063. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

