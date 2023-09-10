Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $386.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.59. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

