Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.43. 2,449,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.