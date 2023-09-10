Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $56,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.42. 661,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $452.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.