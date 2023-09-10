Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,039. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

