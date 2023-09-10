Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GS traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.52. 2,026,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.61. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

