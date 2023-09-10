Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.83.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.