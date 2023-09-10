DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Financial Review

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Finning International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.48 billion 0.41 $48.15 million $3.05 11.88 Finning International N/A N/A N/A $1.76 17.79

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Finning International. DXP Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finning International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Finning International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DXP Enterprises and Finning International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finning International 0 0 2 0 3.00

DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.77%. Finning International has a consensus price target of $36.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Given DXP Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than Finning International.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Finning International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 3.47% 16.33% 5.92% Finning International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Finning International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory management solutions; and offers outsourced MRO solutions for sourcing MRO products, including inventory optimization and management, store room management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc. sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers. It also provides augers, backhoes, bale grabs, bale spears, blades, brooms, brush cutters, buckets-backhoe rear, buckets-compact wheel loaders, buckets-mining shovels, buckets-skid steer loaders, buckets-telehandlers, couplers-excavators, couplers-loaders, flail mowers, forks, generator set enclosures, grapples, hammers, mulchers, multi-processors, pulverizers, rakes, rippers, shears, snow products, stump grinders, tillers, trenchers, and winches. In addition, it offers power systems for electric power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine, as well as aftermarket services. Further, the company provides aftercare, fluid analysis, finning managed, financing, warranty, customer training solutions, as well as rebuilds, rentals, and repair services. It serves agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, pipeline, and power generation industries, as well as private enterprise and government. The company was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997. Finning International Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

