Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.58.

EGRX stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $209.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGRX. StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

