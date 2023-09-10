ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 525,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after buying an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after buying an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,064,000 after acquiring an additional 406,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

