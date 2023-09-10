ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 17,651 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of USCB Financial worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $35,471.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USCB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USCB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

USCB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 8,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,071. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

