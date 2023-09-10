ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 5,620 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of VersaBank worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in VersaBank by 16.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VersaBank by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VersaBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VersaBank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 3,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About VersaBank

(Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.