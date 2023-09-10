ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Global Water Resources worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Water Resources by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Water Resources by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 11,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWRS

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.