ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after buying an additional 135,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,090,000 after buying an additional 50,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,958,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,873. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

