ELCO Management Co. LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.27. 5,759,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,079. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.