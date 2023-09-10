ELCO Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.88. 6,950,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

