ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. 1,852,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

