ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of California BanCorp worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

California BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.