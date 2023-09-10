ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $322,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $33.45. 24,891,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,361,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.