ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 744,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 686,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,421,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 146,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. 665,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,092. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $994.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.36 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

