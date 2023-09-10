ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 610 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,730. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.