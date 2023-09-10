ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $49,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,309.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

