ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 242,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $862,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 174.4% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 30,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,773. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

