ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 674,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 517,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

