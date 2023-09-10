ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 626,293 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 280,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,481. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $6.88.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

