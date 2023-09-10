ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 6,740 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 1.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,842,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,434,000 after purchasing an additional 175,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

