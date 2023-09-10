ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 290,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 1,618,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

