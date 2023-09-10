ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 477,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

