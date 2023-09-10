Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 5.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

ELV traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,487. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.66 and its 200-day moving average is $460.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

