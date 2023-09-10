Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,722,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.39% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $7,803,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $586.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $556.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $587.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.93.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

