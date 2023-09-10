Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Set at C$41.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$41.00 price objective on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.21.

Empire Price Performance

Empire Increases Dividend

Empire stock opened at C$34.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.09 and a 12-month high of C$38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

