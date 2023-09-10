EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 128.42%. Research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

