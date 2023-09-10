EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.
EMX Royalty Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.21.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 128.42%. Research analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMX Royalty
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.