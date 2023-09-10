Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 465,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

