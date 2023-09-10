Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $159.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.14.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.14 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.87.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

