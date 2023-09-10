Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,626 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $454,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.93. 3,384,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

