Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459,083 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $807,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. 14,286,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

