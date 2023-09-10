Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Raised by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 2,574,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,972. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

