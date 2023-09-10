EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $617.84 million and approximately $65.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002615 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001067 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,102,243,028 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.