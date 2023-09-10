Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.82 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion and approximately $2.82 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,616.43 or 0.06273406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,220,572 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

