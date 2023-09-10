Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.43. 2,449,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

