Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,435,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,499. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

