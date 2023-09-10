Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,483,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

