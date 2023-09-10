Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $56.88 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $409.39. 4,125,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.42. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

