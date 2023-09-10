Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.55. 1,190,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average is $154.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

