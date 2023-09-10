Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.71. 2,211,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.