Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

RTX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.