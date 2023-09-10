Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,977 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $268,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.7% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 378.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,286,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

