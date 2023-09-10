Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Has $24.57 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

